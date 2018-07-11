Celáa no ve adelanto electoral pero dice que el Gobierno no va a aguantar más de lo razonable

Los cambios políticos que ha habido el pasado fin de semana en el Partido Popular y PDyCat siguen pesando sobre la estabilidad del Gobierno, y así lo vino a reconocer la ministra portavoz y de Educación, Isabel Celáa, en el transcurso de un desayuno informativo.
La ministra, al ser pregunta cómo afectan estos cambios a la estabilidad del Gobierno y si pueden acelerar un adelanto electoral, contestó que dicha decisión le corresponde al presidente del Gobierno, pero aseguró que actualmente "nadie está pensando en adelantar elecciones", dijo.
Eso sí, a continuación precisó la ministra que "nadie va a aguantar una situación más allá de lo razonable, porque esto sería absurdo", abriendo así la posibilidad que se del adelanto electoral, si las propuesta del Gobierno no salen adelante y, sobre todo, si no se aprueban los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2019.
Celáa, no obstante, quiso mantener el optimismo, y aseguró que Pedro Sánchez y el Ejecutivo van a seguir manteniendo la senda del diálogo y la búsqueda del entendimiento con propuestas viables y factibles, y que conciten una mayoría parlamentaria para que salgan adelante.
La ministra portavoz indicó que el Gobierno respeta los cambios que ha habido en las dos formaciones políticas antes citadas y que seguirá abierta al diálogo con ambas formaciones.
Tampoco quiso valorar los últimos posicionamientos políticos del PSyCat que abundan en la línea independentista y unilateral, porque indicó que el Gobierno no va a alimentar la confrontación que "algunos desean".
Eso sí, la ministra advirtió en este sentido de que "quien se empeñe en propuestas inviables, pues que sepa que no van a salir adelante", añadió.
