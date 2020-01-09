José Guirao y María Luisa Carcedo no repetirán como ministros en el nuevo Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, según han informado a Efe fuentes del Ejecutivo. Los ministros que sí mantendrán sus carteras en el Gobierno de coalición son la ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá, y el ministro de Ciencia, Pedro Duque
Estas fuentes han confirmado la salida del hasta ahora titular de Cultura y Deporte y de la ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, que esta tarde han sido recibidos por Sánchez en Moncloa.
También se ha confirmado que María Jesús Montero retendrá la cartera de Hacienda y asumirá la portavocía del Gobierno, que hasta ahora ejercía Isabel Celaá.
Después de cerrar las cuatro vicepresidencias del futuro Gobierno, el jefe del Ejecutivo se ha centrado en comunicar los relevos a los miembros de su actual gabinete que no repetirán en el nuevo gobierno de coalición.
Si esta mañana Sánchez se reunía con Teresa Ribera antes de conocerse que será la próxima vicepresidenta para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, ya por la tarde ha recibido en La Moncloa a Carcedo, así como a Guirao.
Fuentes de La Moncloa han anunciado que la estructura completa del gobierno y los nombres de todos los ministros se harán públicos el domingo, después de que Sánchez comunique al rey la composición del Ejecutivo. El lunes, los nuevos ministros tomarán posesión de sus cargos y el martes 14 de enero se celebrará el primer Consejo de Ministros.
