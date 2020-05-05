Estás leyendo: La exministra Celia Villalobos, nueva concursante de 'MasterChef Celebrity'

Celia Villalobos La exministra Celia Villalobos, nueva concursante de 'MasterChef Celebrity'

La grabación debería llevarse a cabo durante el verano. Según fuentes de su productora, Shine Iberia, no hay fechas ni de inicio de grabación ni de comienzo de emisión confirmadas.

Celia Villalobos./ EFE
Celia Villalobos./ EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

público / agencias

La exministra de Sanidad y exalcaldesa de Málaga, Celia Villalobos (PP), ha anunciado que será el fichaje estrella de la quinta edición de "MasterChef Celebrity", donde deberá demostrar sus dotes para la cocina junto a conocidos personajes del mundo del espectáculo.

Nacida en Arroyo de la Miel (Benalmádena, Málaga) en 1949, Villalobos ha ocupado diversos cargos en la Ejecutiva de Alianza Popular y el PP. Fue diputada en el Parlamento europeo, alcaldesa de Málaga, ministra de Sanidad y Consumo, vicepresidenta primera del Congreso y diputada hasta que dejó la política activa y abandonó su escaño en 2019.

En 2001 fueron polémicas sus declaraciones como ministra de Sanidad sobre la crisis de las "vacas locas"

Durante la crisis de las "vacas locas", en 2001, fueron polémicas sus declaraciones como ministra de Sanidad sobre cómo hacer caldos con huesos de cerdo, el hueso de caña o el espinazo, aunque ahora tendrá la posibilidad de demostrar sus conocimientos culinarios en la próxima edición de "MasterChef Celebrity", aún sin fecha de estreno para La 1.

Junto a la participación de Villalobos, primera exministra y exalcaldesa en participar en este concurso de talento culinario, RTVE ha anunciado la incorporación como aspirante del humorista Flo, que se suman a los previamente confirmados: Juan José Ballesta, Raquel Meroño, Gonzalo Miró, La Terremoto de Alcorcón, Melani Olivares, Josie, Raquel Sánchez Silva y David Fernández.

Como en anteriores temporadas, la grabación debería llevarse a cabo durante el verano, aunque según fuentes de su productora, Shine Iberia, no hay fechas ni de inicio de grabación ni de comienzo de emisión confirmadas, de igual manera que no desvelan el número total de concursantes que formará parte de esta quinta edición del concurso.

