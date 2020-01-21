Madrid,
El presidente del PP de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, ha admitido esta martes que no le consta ninguna denuncia sobre adoctrinamiento en los centros educativos de la región y ha defendido como "incuestionable" la neutralidad ideológica de los maestros de la comunidad.
No obstante, López Miras ha asegurado en la Ser su intención de mantener la "instrucción" dada por su Gobierno en agosto para que cualquier actividad ajena a los colegios sea autorizada por los padres, lo que Vox ha denominado pin parental.
Se trata de una medida que defenderá "ante quien sea", ha advertido el presidente murciano, que ha recalcado que no negociará la libertad y los derechos de los padres para elegir la educación de sus hijos. "Eso es innegociable", ha subrayado.
López Miras ha acusado al Gobierno de utilizar la censura parental, incluido en el acuerdo de presupuestos autonómicos suscrito con Vox, como "cortina de humo" para ocultar decisiones "graves", como su propuesta para nombrar fiscal general del Estado a la exministra de Justicia Dolores Delgado.
"Esto es para tapar el pin judicial de Sánchez", ha afirmado, y ha incidido en que el Ministerio de Educación conocía desde agosto esta "instrucción" que, según ha dicho, formaba parte del programa electoral del PP.
De este modo, ha insistido en que no tiene nada que ver con el acuerdo con Vox, que "es prácticamente igual" al firmado en Andalucía y, sin embargo, "no se formó este revuelo".
