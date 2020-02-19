toledo
La senadora del PP por la provincia de Toledo Pilar Alía ha considerado sobre una actividad escolar consistente en una canción de Carnaval impulsada por el centro Ciudad de Nara de la capital regional que hay "adoctrinamiento"; ante lo que el PSOE ha lamentado que "se ponga en duda la labor" de los profesores del colegio y se ha preguntado "si para eso quieren el censura parental".
Alía utilizaba su perfil público en la red social Twitter para, adjuntando el enlace de Youtube donde puede verse esta canción –titulada Depende de los dos–, asegurar que sí es adoctrinamiento.
"¿Se adoctrina a los niños en los colegios? La respuesta es sí", aseguraba Alía en un post que ya ha eliminado. "Esta tarde varias madres y amigas con hijos en el Colegio Ciudad de Nara de Toledo me comentan que sus hijos, el viernes, con motivo del Carnaval, cantarán la canción. Juzgar por vosotros mismos. Si esto no es adoctrinar, que venga Dios y lo vea", aseguraba en su mensaje.
En el vídeo de la plataforma Youtube se puede ver la grabación de un grupo de alumnos de este colegio entonando una canción cuyo estribillo reza "fuerte, valiente, inteligente, no tienen femenino y no tienen masculino, podemos ser tú y yo".
"María es escritora, Pedro es bailarín y tú tendrás que ser lo que guste a ti; cantante, deportista, médico o albañil de todos los colores nos vamos a vestir", asegura el tema.
Tras esta acusación de adoctrinamiento, el secretario de Política Municipal del PSOE en la región, Miguel Zamora, ha felicitado al centro colegial por esta canción, al tiempo que ha cargado contra la parlamentaria toledana por "poner en duda que se esté adoctrinando a los niños" con ese vídeo.
"¿Para eso quiere el PP el pin parental? ", se ha preguntado el dirigente socialista, quien ha lamentado "profundamente" este tipo de manifestaciones que "ponen en duda la labor que se realiza en colegios públicos"
