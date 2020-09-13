Estás leyendo: Cerca de 3.000 personas participan en Madrid en una manifestación contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez

Cerca de 3.000 personas participan en Madrid en una manifestación contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez

La manifestación, convocada por la Plataforma Pedro Sánchez Dimisión, arrancó a las 19:00 horas de la Puerta del Sol y finalizar en la Plaza de Colón.

Imagen de archivo de una protesta contra Pedro Sánchez.

europa press

Cerca de 3.000 personas han participado este sábado en la manifestación que se ha convocado en Madrid para exigir la dimisión de presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y de su Ejecutivo, según datos policiales facilitados por la Delegación del Gobierno a Europa Press.

La manifestación, que ha sido convocada por la Plataforma Pedro Sánchez Dimisión, ha comenzado a las 19:00 horas de la Puerta del Sol, para después recorrer la calle Alcalá, la Plaza Cibeles y el Paseo Recoletos y finalizar en la Plaza de Colón.

Los asistentes a la convocatoria, que ha sido autorizada por la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid, han reclamado la dimisión del Gobierno y de su presidente, Pedro Sánchez, por su gestión durante la pandemia de la covid-19.

Según datos policiales, en los momentos de más afluencia se han concentrado cerca de 3.000 personas que ondeaban banderas de España y portaban pancartas contra el gobierno "social/comunista" o reclamando su dimisión, entre otros mensajes.

