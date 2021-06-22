Estás leyendo: Imputan por presunto delito de odio contra Vox al líder del partido ceutí Caballas

Ceuta Imputan por presunto delito de odio contra Vox al líder del partido ceutí Caballas

La jueza ha cerrado las diligencias abiertas por la disputa que mantuvieron en un pleno en enero de 2020 diputados de Vox y Caballas.

El diputado Del PP Yamal Driss sujeta al diputado Mohamed Ali en un pleno de enero de 2020 en Ceuta
El diputado Del PP Yamal Driss sujeta al diputado Mohamed Ali en un pleno de enero de 2020 en Ceuta. Antonio Semperes / EP

El juzgado de instrucción número de 6 de Ceuta ha cerrado las diligencias abiertas por la disputa que mantuvieron en un pleno en enero de 2020 diputados de Vox y Caballas. El enfrentamiento que terminó con una denuncia de la formación de ultraderecha en la que atribuían un presunto delito de amenazas al líder de Caballas, Mohamed Ali

Durante aquel Pleno, las dos partes protagonizaron gritos e insultos, acompañados por la tensión de los mensajes de Whatsapp islamófobos y xenófobos que se cruzaban los ultraderechistas divulgados días antes del suceso.

La cúpula local de los de Abascal denunció al localista por presuntos delitos de amenazas y atentado a la autoridad, pero la jueza ha propuesto llevar a Ali a juicio oral por odio por llamar "cobardes fascistas" a los líderes de Vox.

Junto al líder de Caballas, informan medios locales, también ha imputado a dos personas más que, en ese momento, asistían al pleno, uno de ellos, según la jueza, por amenazar a los miembros de ese partido y a otro por interrumpir el pleno con descalificaciones.

El partido ha manifestado en redes sociales que esta imputación es injusta y señalan que "llamar fascistas a los fascistas puede suponer que tengas que ir al juzgado".

"Todo aquel que crea que esta historia contra Mohamed Alí están equivocados. No van contra Mohamed Ali, van contra ti, van contra mí y van contra Ceuta", remarca el responsable de comunicación del partido.

