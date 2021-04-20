madrid
El Gobierno va a pedir al PSOE y Unidas Podemos la retirada de la reforma registrada en el Congreso para rebajar las mayorías exigidas para elegir al Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), iniciativa que suscitó recelos en Bruselas con la que se quería presionar al PP para negociar la renovación de ese órgano.
En rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros, el titular de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, ha apuntado que este lunes comunicó esta decisión a la vicepresidenta de la Comisión Europea para Valores y Transparencia, Vera Jourová, para evitar distracciones y centrar todos los esfuerzos en mejorar la eficiencia de la Justicia.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, decidió dejar en suspenso el año pasado esa reforma después de que el Consejo de Europa y de que la Comisión Europea advirtieran de que vigilarían de cerca el asunto para evitar una politización del CGPJ.
