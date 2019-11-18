El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, acude Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) para el juicio por un presunto delito de desobediencia. A las puertas del TSJCat hay cerca de 500 manifestantes concentrados. El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont ha mostrado su apoyo a Torra y califica el juicio de "vergonzoso".
Arranca el juicio
El juicio contra el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, comienza. Tras él, se sienta su familia. El magistrado Jesús María Barrientos preside la sala que juzgará al president.
Informa nuestro compañero Alejandro López de Miguel.
Delito desobediencia
Torra comparece ante el juez acusado por un delito desobediencia por no retirar la pancarta con el lazo de la fachada de la Generalitat durante el periodo electoral. Asegura que no se defenderá de nada, sino que irá a "acusar al Estado de vulnerar" sus derechos y los de toda la ciudadanía.
La Fiscalía pide un año y ocho meses de inhabilitación para cualquier cargo público de ámbito local, autonómico, estatal o europeo y multa de 30.000 euros, una condena que Vox, acusación popular en la causa, eleva hasta los dos años de cárcel y una sanción de 72.000 euros.
Apoyo a Torra
Quim Torra ha acudido al TSJCat arropado por miembros del Govern y familiares. "Estamos a tu lado, siempre defenderemos los derechos y las libertades", apuntan desde la cuenta de Twitter de ERC.
📢Avui som davant el TSJC donant suport al president @QuimTorraiPla, que s’enfronta a la justícia per defensar la llibertat d’expressió.— Esquerra Republicana (@Esquerra_ERC) November 18, 2019
✊Estem al teu costat, sempre defensarem els drets i les llibertats🎗️! pic.twitter.com/58OlvJUWIW
