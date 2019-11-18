C politica C politica/tribunales Catalunya: Cientos de manifestantes apoyan a Torra a su llegada al TSJCat | Diario Público
Catalunya Cientos de manifestantes apoyan a Torra a su llegada al TSJCat

El presidente de la Generalitat acude Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) oara el juicio por un presunto delito de desobediencia. A las puertas del TSJCat hay manifestantes concentrados desde primera hora.

18/11/2019 - El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a su llegada al TSJCat. / TWITTER ERC

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, acude Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) para el juicio por un presunto delito de desobediencia. A las puertas del TSJCat hay cerca de 500 manifestantes concentrados. El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont ha mostrado su apoyo a Torra y califica el juicio de "vergonzoso".

Arranca el juicio

El juicio contra el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, comienza. Tras él, se sienta su familia. El magistrado Jesús María Barrientos preside la sala que juzgará al president.

Informa nuestro compañero Alejandro López de Miguel.

Delito desobediencia

Torra comparece ante el juez acusado por un delito desobediencia por no retirar la pancarta con el lazo de la fachada de la Generalitat durante el periodo electoral. Asegura que no se defenderá de nada, sino que irá a "acusar al Estado de vulnerar" sus derechos y los de toda la ciudadanía.

La Fiscalía pide un año y ocho meses de inhabilitación para cualquier cargo público de ámbito local, autonómico, estatal o europeo y multa de 30.000 euros, una condena que Vox, acusación popular en la causa, eleva hasta los dos años de cárcel y una sanción de 72.000 euros.

Apoyo a Torra 

Quim Torra ha acudido al TSJCat arropado por miembros del Govern y familiares. "Estamos a tu lado, siempre defenderemos los derechos y las libertades", apuntan desde la cuenta de Twitter de ERC.

