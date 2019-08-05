Cifuentes, sobre la petición de la Fiscalía para su imputación: "Estoy pagando por haber levantado determinadas alfombras"

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, ha señalado que está pagando "no bailar al son que algunos marcaban" y por "haber levantado determinadas alfombras", después de que la Fiscalía Anticorrupción haya pedido su imputación y la de Esperanza Aguirre en el caso Púnica.
La exdirigente del PP, que se dio de baja temporalmente del partido en 2018 tras dimitir como jefa del Ejecutivo autonómico, ha señalado a través de Instagram que "la verdad prevalecerá, para traer luz donde haya pesares", citando a George Washington.
Más explícita ha sido respondiendo a sus seguidores. "Supongo que estoy pagando no haber bailado al son que algunos marcaban y haber levantado determinadas alfombras, pero el tiempo pondrá las cosas en su lugar", ha respondido a uno de los comentarios recibidos en una foto en la que aparece posando con el Palacio Real detrás desde el edificio del Teatro Real. Aunque Cifuentes espera que el tiempo ponga "a cada cual en su lugar", señala que, "cuando eso ocurra, por supuesto nadie pedirá perdón ni tampoco nada compensará el sufrimiento causado".
El pasado viernes la Fiscalía Anticorrupción pidió que el juez del caso Púnica imputase a Cifuentes y Aguirre por delitos de corrupción en la pieza separada que investiga una supuesta financiación irregular en el PP de Madrid. Además, Cifuentes está investigada en el caso Máster, acusada de cometer un delito de falsedad documental por presuntamente haber inducido a falsificar el acta que debía acreditar la entrega de su trabajo final de máster (TFM) y la Fiscalía le pide tres años y tres meses de cárcel.
