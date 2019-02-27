Público
Cifuentes tendrá que ir a la comisión de universidades mientras que PP y PSOE impiden que lo hagan Casado y Montón

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid será llamada a comparecer el 6 de marzo.

Cristina Cifuentes durante la rueda de prensa en la que anunció su dimisión. (EMILIO NARANJO | EFE)

La expresidenta regional Cristina Cifuentes será llamada a comparecer el 6 de marzo a la comisión de investigación de universidades; mientras que el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, y la exministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, se librarán de acudir a la misma tras la abstención de PSOE y la posición en contra del PP en ambos casos.

Así, este miércoles PSOE, Podemos y PP han votado en la Mesa de la comisión de investigación de universidades a favor de que acuda a comparecer Cifuentes, con la oposición del PP. Por su parte, Casado y Montón no acudirán a esta sesión con la posición en contra del PP y la abtención del PSOE.

Ambos partidos también han apoyado que no haya más comparecencias y Cifuentes sea la única que acuda a esta sesión, ha informado en declaraciones a los periodistas el diputado de Ciudadanos César Zafra.

