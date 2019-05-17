Los cinco presos del procés que son parlamentarios electos saldrán de prisión para asistir al Congreso y al Senado dos veces en la próxima semana, pero no podrán atender a los medios de comunicación en ningún caso.
Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull acudirán lunes y martes al Congreso; Romeva asistirá al Senado
La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo ha autorizado este viernes a Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull para que puedan acudir personalmente el próximo lunes al Congreso de los Diputados y al Senado, a tramitar sus actas de parlamentarios, en la víspera de la sesión de constitución de las Cortes Generales, a la que también asistirán.
El trámite del día 20 obligatorio para Romeva, como marca el Reglamento del Senado, pero no así para los cuatro diputados electos, que únicamente estaban obligados a asistir el 21.
Con todo, el tribunal que preside Manuel Marchena no les permitirá celebrar ruedas de prensa, reuniones con sus respectivos grupos parlamentarios o conceder entrevistas, como habían solicitado. En un auto dado a conocer esta semana, el Alto Tribunal también rechazó revocar la prisión provisional, o remitir un suplicatorio a las cámaras, dada su recién conseguida condición de aforados -en las elecciones del 28-A), y suspender el juicio hasta verse autorizados por las Cortes para continuar.
En un escrito avanzado por Público la semana pasada, el letrado que defiende a Junqueras y Romeva, Andreu Van den Eynde, trasladaba al tribunal que ambos aspiran a ejercer como diputado y senador, respectivamente, y para ello requerirían de poder asistir a estas reuniones.
Con su decisión, la sala retrasa la última sesión de declaraciones de testigos, inicialmente fijada este lunes, y ahora agendada el miércoles, cuando ya estaba prevista la celebración de la primera de las dos sesiones de comparecencias de peritos llamados por las partes.
La providencia fechada este mismo viernes plasma también la orden del Supremo a las cámaras para que los custodie en todo momento y garantice su retorno al centro penitenciario de Soto del Real "a la mayor brevedad posible".
