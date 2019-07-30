Público
CIS Echenique ironiza sobre el CIS y dice que Sánchez sería Papa y Rey si se repitiesen las elecciones

"Sánchez no necesita negociar con nadie porque, si decide obligar a los españoles que vuelvan a votar, sacaría un 127% de los votos", opina el secretario de Acción de Gobierno e Institucional de Podemos.

Pablo Echenique en el Congreso. (MARISCAL | EFE)

El secretario de Acción de Gobierno e Institucional de Podemos, Pablo Echenique, ha ironizado este martes con los resultados del último barómetro del CIS que sitúa al PSOE en cifras récord y ha dicho que, de repetirse las elecciones, Pedro Sánchez sería elegido Rey de España y Papa de Roma, entre otras cosas.

A través de Twitter, Pablo Echenique, que fue el encargado de las negociaciones fracasadas con el PSOE para la primera sesión de investidura, ha reaccionado así tras conocer el barómetro del CIS que sitúa en cifras récord y al borde la mayoría absoluta al PSOE con un 41,3 por ciento de los votos.

Tras el PSOE se sitúa el PP que mantiene el mismo porcentaje que en el mes anterior, con un 13,7 por ciento de voto directo, en tanto que Unidas Podemos y sus confluencias suben ligeramente, del 12,7 al 13,1 por ciento, superando a Cs.

"Según el CIS del PSOE, Sánchez no necesita negociar con nadie porque, si decide obligar a los españoles que vuelvan a votar, sacaría un 127% de los votos y sería elegido Rey de España, Presidente de la Comisión Europea, Papa de Roma y Emperador del Universo", ha dicho Pablo Echenique en Twitter.

