El CIS mantiene al PSOE como partido más votado con el PP de nuevo en segunda posición y Vox con el doble de votos, según el barómetro electoral mensual, cuyo trabajo de campo se realizó días antes de los comicios andaluces.
Los socialistas serían los ganadores de unas elecciones si se celebraran hoy, con un 31,2%. El PP avanza hasta el 19,1%, Ciudadanos retrocede al 18,2%, con Unidos Podemos casi alcanzandole con el 18%. El barómetro otorga a Vox un 2,5% del voto.
El CIS tenía previsto difundir este sondeo electoral la semana pasada, pero no se publicó por la prohibición de difundir encuestas con intención de voto en vísperas de las elecciones andaluzas.
En el último barómetro de octubre, difundido el pasado 25 de octubre, el CIS otorgaba al PSOE un 31,6% en estimación de voto, casi el doble que al PP, que seguía perdiendo fuelle y con un 18,2% caía al tercer puesto en favor de Cs, que ya era segunda fuerza con un 21%, mientras que Unidos Podemos y sus aliados también escalaban hasta el 17,3%.
Por su parte Vox, que en las andaluzas se ha convertido en la quinta fuerza política, se quedaba en esa encuesta en un 1,3%, incluso por detrás del PACMA, con un 1,6% de los votos.
(Habrá ampliación)
