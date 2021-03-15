madridActualizado:
Carlos Cuadrado y José María Espejo, vicesecretarios generales de Cs, han decidido dar un paso a un lado tras el fracaso de la moción en Murcia, pero permanecerán en el Comité Permanente del partido para "seguir trabajando en el proyecto de Ciudadanos junto a Inés Arrimadas", confirman a Público fuentes de Cs. Su peso quedará diluido pero seguirán formando parte del núcleo duro, el que toma las decisiones estratégicas.
Varias voces territoriales, con el valenciano Toni Cantó a la cabeza, habían pedido la cabeza de Cuadrado, número dos de facto de Arrimadas, al que responsabilizan directamente de los últimos movimientos de calado en el partido.
Según apuntan varias fuentes de la dirección, Arrimadas ampliará el comité permanente para acallar a las voces críticas: en esta quiniela suena el nombre de Begoña Villacís, vicealcaldesa de la capital, el de Luis Garicano, 'cara visible' de los naranjas en Bruselas y también el citado Cantó.
Uno de los argumentos esgrimidos por la actual dirección para no integrar estos nombres hace un mes a la dificultad para cuadrar las agendas de esos líderes.
