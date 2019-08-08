Público
Negociaciones para la investidura Ciudadanos da a entender que Rivera tampoco se reunirá esta vez con Sánchez

El secretario general de la formación, José Manuel Villegas, ha pedido a Pedro Sánchez que "deje de distraer" y llegue a un acuerdo con Podemos para ser investido como presidente.

El secretario general de Ciudadanos (Cs), José Manuel Villegas, durante la rueda de prensa que ofreció este jueves en la sede de su formación para analizar la actualidad de una semana . EFE/Paco Campos

El secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, ha pedido este jueves al líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, que deje de "distraer" y llegue a un acuerdo con Unidas Podemos para poder ser investido como presidente del Gobierno. Además, ha dado a entender que si el líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, recibe su llamada para hablar de la investidura, volverá a rechazar reunirse con él.

En rueda de prensa en la sede del partido naranja, Villegas ha dicho que actualmente continúa, a través de los medios de comunicación y las redes sociales, la negociación entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos para el "reparto del botín", tras la investidura fallida del pasado julio.

Villegas ha criticado las "peticiones vacías" de Sánchez para que  PP y Cs se abstengan y permitan su investidura

"Lo que se está definiendo en este culebrón del verano es si hay un acuerdo entre el señor Sánchez y su socio preferente, el señor (Pablo) Iglesias, en el reparto de sillas" del futuro Gobierno, y "todo lo que hay alrededor es ruido, humo y ganas de distraer", ha dicho Villegas, que ha criticado las "peticiones vacías" del jefe del Ejecutivo al PP y Cs para que se abstengan y permitan su investidura.

En este sentido, ha censurado la "política de álbum de fotos" de los encuentros de Sánchez con asociaciones y colectivos esta semana y también las "ruedas de reuniones" que pretende hacer "no con sus socios, sino con el resto de grupos" parlamentarios. "Sánchez tiene que negociar con aquellos que le quieren dar apoyo", ha subrayado, reiterando que Ciudadanos volverá a votar "no" si hay una nueva sesión de investidura.

(Habrá ampliación)

