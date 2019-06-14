Ciudadanos denuncia al PP de Castilla y León por corrupción 

Ciudadanos, junto a PSOE, IU Equo y Podemos, ha presentado una denuncia contra el PP de Castilla y León por corrupción. Además, la denuncia se presentó ante Anticorrupción horas antes de que ambas formaciones anunciaran un principio de acuerdo en la comunidad autónoma, según ha publicado eldiario.es.
Los partidos de la oposición durante la pasada legislatura denuncian al partido por un presunto delito de prevaricación y malversación de caudales públicos a cuenta del Hospital Universitario de Burgos (HUBU). El proyecto, que acabó costando casi 700 millones de euros más del presupuesto inicial, sobrepasó las cuentas previstas para la comunidad.
A última hora de este miércoles, día en el que se presentó la denuncia, Partido Popular y Ciudadanos cerraron un principio de acuerdo en Castilla y León que daría la Presidencia de la Junta al candidato del PP, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, a cambio de que la formación naranja ocupe varias alcaldías y diputaciones.
A través de un comunicado, el Partido Popular señaló que el principio de acuerdo de gobernabilidad con Ciudadanos llevaría al candidato del PP, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, a ocupar la Presidencia de la Junta de Castilla y León.
A cambio, la formación liderada por Albert Rivera obtendría la alcaldía de algunas de las principales capitales de provincia así como de varias diputaciones de la comunidad, aunque fuentes de ambas formaciones han declinado adelantar cuáles serán.
