Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ciudadanos Un diputado de Ciudadanos, ante la justicia por fraude

Carlos Sánchez habría fingido su baja laboral para poder participar en la campaña de 2015, según el diario digital 'El Confidencial'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno por Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, durante el mitin en la Plaza de Europa de Murcia. EFE/Marcial Guillén

El candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno por Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, durante el mitin en la Plaza de Europa de Murcia. EFE/Marcial Guillén

Carlos Sánchez, diputado de Ciudadanos en el Parlament de Catalunya, estaría en pleno proceso con el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) por un supuesto fraude médico para conseguir la baja laboral, según ha publicado el medio digital El Confidencial

El político habría utilizado esa baja laboral para ausentarse de su empleo como policía municipal de Cambrils y centrarse en la campaña electoral de Ciudadanos en el verano de 2015, asegura el periódico. 

"Acabo de salir. Soy un buen actor. Hasta he llorado. Me ha dado la baja", son los mensajes que Sánchez habría enviado a un médico amigo que le habría ayudado a fingir síntomas frente a su doctor de cabecera para poder conseguir el permiso, según publica El Confidencial.

Además, fuentes del partido aseguran al periódico que el partido ha caído en un "estalinismo" desde que se cambiaran los estatutos en 2017 y que las bases y las primarias ya no tienen importancia para la cabecera de la formación naranja. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad