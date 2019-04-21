Carlos Sánchez, diputado de Ciudadanos en el Parlament de Catalunya, estaría en pleno proceso con el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) por un supuesto fraude médico para conseguir la baja laboral, según ha publicado el medio digital El Confidencial.
El político habría utilizado esa baja laboral para ausentarse de su empleo como policía municipal de Cambrils y centrarse en la campaña electoral de Ciudadanos en el verano de 2015, asegura el periódico.
"Acabo de salir. Soy un buen actor. Hasta he llorado. Me ha dado la baja", son los mensajes que Sánchez habría enviado a un médico amigo que le habría ayudado a fingir síntomas frente a su doctor de cabecera para poder conseguir el permiso, según publica El Confidencial.
Además, fuentes del partido aseguran al periódico que el partido ha caído en un "estalinismo" desde que se cambiaran los estatutos en 2017 y que las bases y las primarias ya no tienen importancia para la cabecera de la formación naranja.
