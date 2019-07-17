El jurista Francesc de Carreras, uno de los fundadores de Ciudadanos, se ha dado de baja del partido, según han confirmado fuentes de la formación naranja, por no compartir la decisión de la Ejecutiva de la formación de no facilitar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno.
De Carreras, han concretado las mismas fuentes, anunció su baja en Ciudadanos hace meses, después de que la Ejecutiva del partido decidiera por unanimidad no pactar con Pedro Sánchez, una medida que adoptó la dirección el 18 de febrero pasado y se ratificó el 24 de junio.
Hace un mes, De Carreras, profesor de Derecho Constitucional, escribió un artículo en El País en el que pedía al presidente de la formación, Albert Rivera, que buscara un pacto con Pedro Sánchez para dar estabilidad al Gobierno.
Le acusó de dar prioridad a los supuestos intereses de partido por encima de los intereses de España y reprochó a Rivera haberse convertido en un "adolescente caprichoso".
Esta decisión de quien está considerado como el padre político del líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, se suma a los abandonos de Xavier Pericay, cofundador de la formación naranja, o el ex portavoz adjunto de Ciudadanos en el Congreso y secretario de Programas y Áreas Sectoriales del partido, Toni Roldán, o el europarlamentario Javier Nart.
Francesc de Carreras, uno de los intelectuales que estuvieron en el origen de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, llevaba afiliado al partido desde su fundación en 2006.
