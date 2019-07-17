Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ciudadanos Francesc de Carreras, uno de los 'padre políticos' de Albert Rivera, se da de baja en Cs

El jurista, uno de los fundadores del partido y afiliado desde 2006, abandona la formación 'naranja' por no compartir la decisión de no facilitar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez. Hace poco más de un mes publicó un artículo en el que llamó "adolescente caprichoso" a Albert Rivera.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Francesc de Carreras, en un acto de Cs junto a Inés Arrimadas. (EFE | ARCHIVO)

Francesc de Carreras, en un acto de Cs junto a Inés Arrimadas. (EFE | ARCHIVO)

El jurista Francesc de Carreras, uno de los fundadores de Ciudadanos, se ha dado de baja del partido, según han confirmado fuentes de la formación naranja, por no compartir la decisión de la Ejecutiva de la formación de no facilitar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno.

De Carreras, han concretado las mismas fuentes, anunció su baja en Ciudadanos hace meses, después de que la Ejecutiva del partido decidiera por unanimidad no pactar con Pedro Sánchez, una medida que adoptó la dirección el 18 de febrero pasado y se ratificó el 24 de junio.

Hace un mes, De Carreras, profesor de Derecho Constitucional, escribió un artículo en El País en el que pedía al presidente de la formación, Albert Rivera, que buscara un pacto con Pedro Sánchez para dar estabilidad al Gobierno.

Le acusó de dar prioridad a los supuestos intereses de partido por encima de los intereses de España y reprochó a Rivera haberse convertido en un "adolescente caprichoso".

Esta decisión de quien está considerado como el padre político del líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, se suma a los abandonos de Xavier Pericay, cofundador de la formación naranja, o el ex portavoz adjunto de Ciudadanos en el Congreso y secretario de Programas y Áreas Sectoriales del partido, Toni Roldán, o el europarlamentario Javier Nart.

Francesc de Carreras, uno de los intelectuales que estuvieron en el origen de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, llevaba afiliado al partido desde su fundación en 2006.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad