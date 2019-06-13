Cs le propone al PP compartir la alcaldía de Madrid: dos años Villacís y otros dos Almeida

Ciudadanos le ha propuesto al Partido Popular repartirse el liderazgo en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid en esta legislatura, lo avanza La Sexta y confirman a Público desde la formación naranja. La fórmula sería la siguiente: dos años en los que Begoña Villacís, la candidata de Cs, tendría el mando del consistorio madrileño y otros dos el 'popular' José Luís Martínez-Almeida.
Miguel Gutiérrez, que forma parte del equipo negociador de los de Rivera ha subrayado que no entienden que se ponga en riesgo el Ayuntamiento de Madrid "por la obsesión del PP de estar cuatro años al frente, nos parece que es una opción muy razonable y de compromiso, desde la generosidad enorme de Cs".
Fuentes de la dirección del PP aseguran un "no" rotundo a la propuesta de Ciudadanos y destacan que Albert Rivera ha repetido en campaña que apoyará a la lista más votada y no comprenden este movimiento por parte de los 'naranjas'.
La número dos de Almeida, Andrea Levy, ha calificado la propuesta de Ciudadanos como una "ocurrencia" y ha destacado que no es "seria" ni "rigurosa": "Para eso ya hemos tenido cuatro años de Manuela Carmena en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid".
((Habrá ampliación))
