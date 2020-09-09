Estás leyendo: Ciudadanos no apoyará una moción de censura contra Ayuso en la Comunidad de Madrid

El PSOE planteó este martes ceder la presidencia de la Comunidad a Cs con tal de echar a la líder del PP.

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el candidato de Ciudadanos Ignacio Aguado, en la Asamblea de Madrid. (MARISCAL | EFE)
Ciudadanos no apoyará una moción de censura contra Isabel Díaz Ayuso,en la Comunidad de Madrid según han confirmado fuentes del partido al programa La Hora de TVE.

El PSOE planteó este martes ceder la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid a Cs con tal de echar a Ayuso. El secretario general del PSOE de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, afirmó que los socialistas estudiarían proponer a una persona no socialista para la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid en una futurible moción de censura con tal de desalojar a la actual presidenta, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, de la Puerta del Sol.

Por su parte, Cs admitió que es "difícil" gobernar con Ayuso, aunque ya descartó este lunes apoyar una moción contra ella por "lealtad" al PP. "Nos pasamos la vida apagando fuegos que ella misma provoca… sería mucho más fácil cogobernar con cualquier otro del PP", admitieron a Público fuentes de Cs en la Asamblea de Madrid.

