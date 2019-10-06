Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ciudadanos Ciudadanos obtendría el 10N unos resultados peores que Vox, según un sondeo

De acuerdo con este estudio, el PSOE conseguiría el 28,3% de los votos, un resultado similar al del 28 de abril (28,7%), mientras que el PP subiría de forma muy significativa, hasta el 20,1%, frente al 16,7% de los comicios de abril.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Albert Rivera, a su salida de la reunión con Pablo Casado. (FERNANDO VILLAR | EFE)

Albert Rivera, a su salida de la reunión con Pablo Casado. (FERNANDO VILLAR | EFE)

El PSOE ganaría las elecciones del próximo 10 de noviembre seguido del PP, que sería el gran beneficiario de la repetición de los comicios, mientras que Podemos sufriría un retroceso y Ciudadanos se desplomaría al nivel de Vox, según un sondeo publicado este domingo.

Son los resultados de la encuesta del Instituto de Investigación, Márketing y Opinión (IMOP) para el diario digital El Confidencial, realizada entre el 1 y el 3 de octubre pasados.

De acuerdo con este estudio, el PSOE conseguiría el 28,3% de los votos, un resultado similar al del 28 de abril (28,7%), mientras que el PP subiría de forma muy significativa, hasta el 20,1%, frente al 16,7% de los comicios de abril.

Unidas Podemos se colocaría en tercer lugar, con un 12% de los votos, frente al 14,3% que logró el 28A, un retroceso vinculado a la irrupción en el tablero electoral de Más País, el partido de Íñigo Errejón.

El peor pronóstico se lo lleva Ciudadanos, partido que caería al quinto puesto, con un 10,7% de los votos, frente al 15,9% de abril, lo que le situaría incluso por detrás de Vox, formación que lograría un 10,8 % de apoyos, frente al 10,3% de las pasadas elecciones.

Más País se quedaría con el 4,1% de los votos; ERC, con un 3,3%, JxCat con un 2,2%; y el PNV, con un 1,6%, según este sondeo realizado con 1.227 entrevistas telefónicas.

Con estos resultados, las opciones de izquierda sumarían el 44,4% de los votos, y las de derecha, el 41,6%, por lo que se repetiría el bloque de las pasadas elecciones generales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad