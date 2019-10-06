El PSOE ganaría las elecciones del próximo 10 de noviembre seguido del PP, que sería el gran beneficiario de la repetición de los comicios, mientras que Podemos sufriría un retroceso y Ciudadanos se desplomaría al nivel de Vox, según un sondeo publicado este domingo.
Son los resultados de la encuesta del Instituto de Investigación, Márketing y Opinión (IMOP) para el diario digital El Confidencial, realizada entre el 1 y el 3 de octubre pasados.
De acuerdo con este estudio, el PSOE conseguiría el 28,3% de los votos, un resultado similar al del 28 de abril (28,7%), mientras que el PP subiría de forma muy significativa, hasta el 20,1%, frente al 16,7% de los comicios de abril.
Unidas Podemos se colocaría en tercer lugar, con un 12% de los votos, frente al 14,3% que logró el 28A, un retroceso vinculado a la irrupción en el tablero electoral de Más País, el partido de Íñigo Errejón.
El peor pronóstico se lo lleva Ciudadanos, partido que caería al quinto puesto, con un 10,7% de los votos, frente al 15,9% de abril, lo que le situaría incluso por detrás de Vox, formación que lograría un 10,8 % de apoyos, frente al 10,3% de las pasadas elecciones.
Más País se quedaría con el 4,1% de los votos; ERC, con un 3,3%, JxCat con un 2,2%; y el PNV, con un 1,6%, según este sondeo realizado con 1.227 entrevistas telefónicas.
Con estos resultados, las opciones de izquierda sumarían el 44,4% de los votos, y las de derecha, el 41,6%, por lo que se repetiría el bloque de las pasadas elecciones generales.
