Ciudadanos registra una batería de preguntas a Sánchez sobre el uso del avión oficial para un "evento privado"

El grupo parlamentario de Ciudadanos ha presentado este lunes una batería de preguntas al Gobierno en las que critica que el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, empleara el pasado viernes un avión oficial para viajar a Castellón a un "evento privado" como es asistir al Festival Internacional de Benicàssim (FIB).
"¿Cuál ha sido el coste económico de desplazamiento del Presidente del Gobierno a Castellón en el avión oficial?", pregunta Ciudadanos, que reclama al Ejecutivo que informe del combustible gastado así como de la huella de carbono de dicho desplazamiento.
El partido que lidera Albert Rivera se pregunta si una "reunión informal" de 45 minutos con el presidente de la Comunidad Valenciana, Ximo Puig, y el concierto de música en Castellón, justifican el coste "económico y ambiental" de dicho viaje.
"¿Qué razones concretas puede alegar el Presidente del Gobierno para utilizar el avión presidencial para su disfrute personal y acudir a un evento privado que nada tiene que ver con sus obligaciones de representación o ejecutivas?", critica Cs, que pide al Gobierno que aclare por qué no se emplearon alternativas de transporte más baratas para el erario público y menos contaminantes.
"Había otras actividades"
No ha querido referirse a este viaje en un avión oficial el dirigente de Unidos Podemos, Rafael Mayoral. En una rueda de prensa en el Congreso, Mayoral ha explicado que las informaciones que había leído sobre este asunto apuntaban a que el presidente se reunió en Valencia con Ximo Puig y que "aprovechando" esta circunstancia, acudió después al FIB.
Por ello, y entendiendo que "había otras actividades" en su agenda, Mayoral ha optado por no comentar la cuestión.
