Ciudadanos Ciudadanos proclama ahora ganador de las primarias a Francisco Igea tras la acusación de pucherazo

El candidato presentó un recurso a la Comisión de garantías y Valores del partido al considerar que había "irregularidades evidentes" en el proceso de votación.

Francisco Igea fuma un cigarrillo tras conocerse los primeros resultados que daban ganadora a Silvia Clemente. Tras recurrir, será él el candidato. EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

El diputado por Valladolid Francisco Igea se ha proclamado ganador del proceso de Primarias para elegir al candidato a la Junta de Castilla y León después de que en un primer momento se proclamase a la expresidenta de las Cortes Silvia Clemente y tras la revisión de los votos emitidos.

Francisco Igea presentó un recurso este domingo a la Comisión de garantías y Valores de Cs al considerar que había "irregularidades evidentes" en el proceso de votación, y finalmente, tras la revisión de los votos, ha sido proclamado candidato.

La Comisión de Garantías y Valores de Ciudadanos ha atendido así las quejas planteadas por la candidatura de Igea y finalmente ha invalidado los 81 votos que había de diferencia entre la suma de los tres aspirantes y el dato de participación que dio el partido.

La formación naranja ha comunicado a Igea esta decisión antes de que, en unos minutos, el secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, comparezca en la sede del partido en Madrid para explicar los pormenores de esta decisión.

Por su parte, Igea ha manifestado que se encuentra "bien y emocionado" no sólo por él sino por "toda la gente que ha peleado, trabajado" junto a él. "Es el triunfo de la democracia y de un partido que tiene unos sistemas de garantías que funcionan, es el triunfo de la gente que ha creído de verdad en el mensaje del partido", ha resumido el dirigente.

