Albert Rivera se reúne este martes con Pedro Sánchez en la Moncloa. El presidente del Gobierno en funciones recibió ayer a Pablo Casado, un encuentro marcado por la "buena sintonía" a pesar de que ambos llevaban más de medio año sin tener contacto alguno. Similar es el caso de Albert Rivera, cuya relación con Sánchez se debilitó durante la pasada legislatura y los dos han protagonizado una campaña cargada de reproches.

El líder 'naranja' sale reforzado tras estas elecciones (ha pasado de 32 diputados a 57) y disputa con Casado el liderazgo del centro derecha. En una rueda de prensa posterior al encuentro el líder del PP sugirió, de manera velada y sin nombrar directamente al partido, que Rivera debía abstenerse por "responsabilidad".

El catalán ha respondido a este órdago en un desayuno informativo organizado por Nueva Economía Fórum y ha asegurado que no se abstendrá en una posible investidura de Sánchez, emplanzando a Casado a hacerlo, si tan interesado está. "El PP está obsesionado con Cs en vez de obsesionarse con que no llegue Podemos", ha subrayado Rivera, que ha zanjado diciendo diciendo que no iba a "hablar mal de quién tiene que ser aliado".



