Ciudadanos Rivera confirma que Ciudadanos y UPN irán juntos en las elecciones en Navarra

El acuerdo que han alcanzado ambas formaciones para concurrir juntos a las elecciones generales, forales y locales tiene como objetivo unir fuerzas para vencer en las urnas a los partidos nacionalistas e independentistas.

Albert Rivera./Europa Press

El "principio de acuerdo" que Ciudadanos ha alcanzado con Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN) para concurrir juntos a las elecciones generales, forales y locales tiene como objetivo unir fuerzas para vencer en las urnas a los partidos nacionalistas e independentistas. El líder de la formación naranja, Albert Rivera, ha confirmado hoy el acuerdo, después de que la secretaria de Organización de Ciudadanos Navarra, Ruth Goñi, afirmase este domingo que su formación estaba negociando con UPN de cara a acudir juntos a las elecciones, aunque todavía no hay nada firmado. Rivera ha hecho este anuncio en declaraciones a los periodistas tras el acto de homenaje a las víctimas del 11M en el parque de El Retiro en el quince aniversario del atentado.

La portavoz de la Ejecutiva y líder del partido en Cataluña, Inés Arrimadas, en una entrevista en Telecinco ha manifestado que la idea es actuar "sin sectarismos" y unir fuerzas con los "constitucionalistas" frente a "Bildu y los filoetarras" que, según ha dicho, se acercan al PSOE.

Por su parte, UPN y PP ya cerraron la semana pasada un acuerDo para ir juntos en las listas a los tres comicios. Sin embargo, fuentes de Ciudadanos aseguran que su acuerdo es únicamente con la formación navarra.

Estas mismas fuentes han precisado que el pacto, que busca "vencer con votos a los nacionalistas" incluiría el compromiso de UPN de votar a favor de la investidura de Albert Rivera como presidente del Gobierno tras las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, mientras que el partido naranja apoyaría a Javier Esparza como futuro presidente del Gobierno de Navarra.

