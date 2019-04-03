El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, asegura que los exministros del Interior del PSOE que convivieron con el comisario jubilado Villarejo le han “trasladado que podía estar tranquilo” ya que “no les afectaba”.

Lo ha afirmado durante una entrevista a The Huffington Post, en donde ha querido dejar claro que ya no queda nada de la trama Villarejo en el ministro del Interior, coincidiendo con la postura de Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

En cuanto al espionaje al líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha asegurado que le "parece muy bien que reclame atención sobre esta barbaridad", pero que "no es el único y, en todo caso, quien realmente ha sido perjudicada ha sido la democracia de este país".

Ábalos también ha querido aclarar el papel del PSOE tras votar en contra de una comisión de investigación, junto al PP y a Cs, sobre las cloacas del Estado. No fue para "exculparlo, sino todo lo contrario, por no darle un escenario a un delincuente que no era apropiado para el Congreso", afirma.

