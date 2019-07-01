Público
Las cloacas de Baleares Testigos protegidas de la corrupción policial de Palma se niegan a declarar tras sufrir un ataque de ansiedad

La vista oral por la que se juzga a Miguel Pascual Bibiloni se ha aplazado a la espera de que un forense valore el estado de las víctimas.

La entrada del American Table Dance Show Bar en S'Arenal (Playa de Palma).

Las testigos protegidas en el caso contra el empresario Miguel Pascual Bibiloni han sufrido un ataque de ansiedad este lunes, el mismo día en el que estaba prevista la celebración del juicio contra Pascual por abusos sexuales a estas mujeres, víctimas de trata en clubes de alterne de la Playa de Palma.

La vista oral por la que se juzga al empresario se ha aplazado a la espera de que un forense valore el estado de las testigos protegidas, de nacionalidad búlgara y rumana, según ha informado El Diario de Mallorca

Las denunciantes acusan a Miguel Pascual Bibiloni de obligarlas a mantener relaciones sexuales con él para no ser despedidas. Asimismo, afirman que el empresario las obligó a prostituirse, pese a haber sido contratadas para trabajar en el American Table Dance Show Bar en S'Arenal

El empresario se enfrenta a una pena de 28 años y medio de prisión. 

Tal y como ha informado Público en exclusiva, la mafia policial mallorquina destapada con el caso Cursach puso en marcha un servicio de espionaje llamado SIAP que se dedicó a controlar el negocio de la trata y prostitución en la Playa de Palma y S'Arenal, elaborando una base de datos de las prostitutas y los sicarios rumanos que les hacían de proxenetas, con el fin de disponer de la información necesaria para los fines de la organización criminal que se enriquecía con los puticlubs, la explotación de mujeres inmigrantes y el narcotráfico.

