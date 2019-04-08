Podemos denunció ante el Ministerio del Interior que la cámara de seguridad instalada por la Guardia Civil en la vivienda de Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias en la localidad madrileña de Galapagar había sido hackeada.
El pasado mes de octubre la formación morada recibió un anónimo con los pantallazos de una página web de acceso libre en los que se podían ver las imágenes captadas por la cámara de seguridad del domicilio de los líderes de Podemos a tiempo real.
La Guardia Civil tuvo que resetear el dispositivo de vigilancia, instalando nuevos parámetros en ella, para evitar que pudiera ser pirateada de nuevo. El ministerio confirmó la veracidad de la denuncia de Podemos, según informa este lunes El País.
La investigación de la Guardia Civil sobre el hackeo les dirigió hasta un servidor situado en Singapur, aunque no se pudo identificar a los autores. El Ministerio del Interior explicó el error informático a Podemos y confirmó que este había sido reparado.
Los últimos acontecimientos del caso Villarejo
Estos hechos se suman al entramado de espionaje al líder de Podemos y a su formación. El escándalo del espionaje a Pablo Iglesias supuso la dimisión del director de Información Nacional, Alberto Pozas, presentada el pasado viernes tras el Consejo de Ministros. La renuncia llegaba tras las declaraciones de José Manuel Villarejo que vinculaban a Pozas con el caso que está investigando la Audiencia Nacional. Según declaró el excomisario, el pedrive con el volcado del teléfono de la asesora de Podemos había llegado a Pozas durante su última etapa como director de Intervíu.
A su vez, el Ministerio del Interior dirigido por Fernando Grande-Marlaska apartaba de sus destinos en embajadas a los dos policías en activo, José Ángel Fuentes Gago y Bonifacio Díez Sevilla, vinculados con la presunta operación contra Podemos como colaboradores del exdirector adjunto operativo (DAO) Eugenio Pino. La decisión se adoptaba a la espera de lo que decida el juez de la Audiencia, Manuel García-Castellón, que mantiene imputados a estos dos policías por su relación con el caso Villarejo.
