La entidad de juristas Drets y el Institut de Drets Humans d’Andorra (IDHA) incluirán en la querella interpuesta contra cuatro miembros de la Policía Nacional, por presiones a la Banca Privada de Andorra (BPA), a la cúpula política del Ministerio del Interior en la etapa de la presidencia de Mariano Rajoy, con Jorge Fernández Díaz al frente del Ministerio.
Drets y el IDHA, que ejercen de acusación popular, se valen de las recientes declaraciones del excomisario de policía José Manuel Villarejo en el marco de la denominada Operación Catalunya. Según las dos entidades, la operación fue orquestada por los dirigentes políticos del Ministerio, liderado por el entonces por el ministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz.
Ignacio Cosido, exdirector general de la Policía y actual portavoz del PP en el senado, también estará incluido en la querella, junto a Francisco Martínez, exsecretario de Estado de Seguridad, según informo este sábado el medio andorrano El Periòdic.
La querella contra los cuatro policías nacionales Celestino Barroso, Eugenio Pino, Marcelino Martín Blas y Bonifacio Díaz fue interpuesta a principios de 2017 en un juzgado de Andorra. En ella se contemplaban los delitos de coacciones, amenazas, chantaje y extorsión que los policías llevaron a cabo con el fin de obtener información sobre los líderes catalanes Oriol Junqueras, Artur Mas y la familia Pujol.
El excomisario reconoció que el Gobierno ordenó la operación con el objetivo de extorsionar a los propietarios de la BPA, los hermanos Higini y Ramón Cierco, si Higini y Joan Pau Miquel -consejero delegado de la BPA y el Banco Madrid- no facilitaban la información bancaria de los políticos catalanes.
Según la versión de Villarejo, al no facilitar los datos se actuó penalmente contra Joan Pau Miquel y bancariamente contra Higini Cierco, lo que culminó con la intervención de ambas entidades bancarias en marzo de 2015 a raíz de una note del FinCEN.
