Las cloacas de Interior El juez del 'caso Villarejo' renuncia a su plaza en la Audiencia Nacional y deja la instrucción

El magistradop Diego de Egea está en comisión de servicio como juez de refuerzo en el juzgado número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, pero no piensa renovarla. Va a comunicar sus decisión a sus superiores esta misma semana, pese a que éstos han recomendado que siga al menos seis meses más.

El excomisario Villarejo durante la entrevista en 'Salvados'.

Adelanta la cadena Ser que el juez instructor del caso Villarejo, Diego de Egea, va a dejar de instruir esta causa. ¿La razón? Informa la Ser que de Egea está en comisión de servicio como juez de refuerzo en el juzgado número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, que dicha comisión concluye el próximo 31 de diciembre y que no piensa renovarla. La decisión se la va a comunicar de Egea a sus superiores esta misma semana. 

La decisión, además, se produce el mismo día que ue la Sala de Gobierno de la Audiencia Nacional había recomendado al Poder Judicial la renovación de Egea por otros seis meses "a la mayor urgencia".

El juez, siempre según la Ser, alega "motivos personales", aunque la cadena radiofónica apunta que una de las razones para la renuncia es "el duro enfrentamiento con la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, que ha llevado al Ministerio Público a hacer pública su disconformidad con el magistrado". Al parecer, el juez de Egea dejó en libertad bajo fianza a varios de los imputados en contra del criterio de la Fiscalía, redunda la información.

La instrucción de las distintas piezas del caso Villarejo, incluida la parte de la operación Kitchen que instruía Diego de Egea, recaerá ahora en el titular del juzgado, Manuel García Castellón, apunta la Ser.

