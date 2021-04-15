Estás leyendo: El juez de 'Tándem' imputa a Brufau y Fainé por cohecho al contratar a Villarejo para espiar al expresidente de Sacyr

Público
Público

Las cloacas de Interior El juez de 'Tándem' imputa a Brufau y Fainé por cohecho al contratar a Villarejo para espiar al expresidente de Sacyr

El magistrado Manuel García-Castellón se hace eco así de la petición que le hacía la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, que señaló que existen indicios de que pudieron cometer un delito de cohecho activo.

Urgente

madrid

Actualizado:

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional que instruye el caso Tándem ha acordado citar como imputados al presidente de Repsol, Antonio Brufau, y al presidente de la Fundación Bancaria La Caixa, Isidro Fainé, en el marco de la pieza separada número 21 en la que se investiga el "encargo" por parte de ambas empresas del Ibex 35 al comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo para que espiara en 2011 al entonces presidente de Sacyr Vallehermoso Luis del Rivero.

Fuentes jurídicas consultadas por Europa Press han confirmado que el magistrado Manuel García-Castellón se hace eco así de la petición que le hacía la Fiscalía Anticorrupción la semana pasada. En su informe, según avanzó El Mundo interesaban esa imputación al señalar que existen indicios de que pudieron cometer un delito de cohecho activo.

Junto a Brufau y Fainé, el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 imputa también a los directivos de Repsol Luis Suárez de Lezo, Juan de Amunátegui y Joaquín Uris, y al ex director general de medios de Caixabank, Antonio Massanell.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público