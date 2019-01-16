El exministro del PSOE Miguel Sebastián ha criticado "la catadura moral y la falta de escrúpulos" de los directivos del BBVA que contrataron los servicios del excomisario José Manuel Villarejo y ha negado que el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, del que formó parte, tratara de controlar el banco.
En una declaración ante la prensa antes de participar en un desayuno informativo en Madrid protagonizado por el director de la Guardia Civil, Félix Azón, el exministro Sebastián ha calificado de "extrema gravedad" las informaciones que apuntan a que Villarejo elaboró informes por encargo del BBVA, algo que ha confirmado el banco, aunque negando que se tratara de espionaje.
"Todo este asunto es de una extrema gravedad, por eso están mis abogados estudiándolo", ha dicho. Según Sebastián, "demuestran la catadura moral y la falta de escrúpulos de quien ha organizado y financiado todo esto".
El exiministro se ha referido a las informaciones publicadas por Moncloa.com y El Confidencial en las que aparecen audios e informes de Villarejo, en concreto una noticia de este miércoles que señala que el excomisario actualmente encarcelado trató de desprestigiar a Sebastián aludiendo a su vida privada.
"En cuanto a lo que se ha publicado hoy, es sencillamente patético y grotesto. La pregunta es si realmente se han gastado cinco millones de accionistas del banco BBVA en todo esto", ha comentado.
Al terminar su declaración, la prensa le ha preguntado si el Gobierno de Zapatero trató de controlar el BBVA. "Por supuesto que no", ha contestado.
