Las cloacas de Interior La Policía se persona en la redacción de Moncloa.com para pedir todo el material relacionado con el BBVA y Villarejo

El medio asegura en una información que está recopilando "los más de 4.000 documentos que ha obtenido y que los entregará a la mayor brevedad posible"

El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo | EFE

La Policía Nacional se ha personado en las instalaciones de la publicación digital Moncloa.com con una orden judicial para que este medio entregue "todo el material relacionado con la denominada operación Trampa", sobre la contratación por parte del Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) a Grupo Cenyt, propiedad del excomisario José Manuel Villarejo, en relación con la operación que quería realizar la constructora Sacyr para comprar el banco.

El Juzgado Central número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional reclama en la citada orden, todo el material ya publicado en las ediciones de los días 9 de enero y siguientes, así como el que aún no se haya publicado y obre en poder de este medio de comunicación. 

El propio medioa Moncloa.com asegura en un artículo que acaba de publicar que el juez Manuel García Castellón "solicita todo lo publicado en las noticias dadas por este medio desde el 9 de enero, así como aquello "que aún no se haya publicado y que ya obre en su poder".  Moncloa.com asegurá que "está recopilando los más de 4.000 documentos que el comisario José Manuel Villarejo atesoró en el proyecto Trampa y hará entrega de toda la información a la mayor brevedad posible".

