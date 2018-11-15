Público
Cloacas de Interior Villarejo robó documentos a Bárcenas relacionados con Cospedal y la caja B del PP de Madrid

El comisario activó un operativo policial en 2013 para sustraer pruebas al ex tesorero del PP en las que aparecían Cospedal, la financiación ilegal del partido en Madrid y el pago en negro de unas obras en la casa de Mariano Rajoy.

Luis Bárcenas subiéndose a un coche.

La Policía Nacional activó un operativo en 2013 destinada a arrebatar la documentación que Luis Bárcenas, ex tesorero del PP, tenía en contra del partido. El dispositivo, bautizado con el nombre de 'Operación Kitchen', está siendo investigado por la Audiencia Nacional, ya que se saldó con el robo de material y documentos antes de que el tesorero popular las entregara a los juzgados tal y como se le había requerido.

El operativo, desarrollado presuntamente de manera ilegal, estaba dirigido, entre otros, por el comisario Villarejo, tal y como informa El Mundo. Tras el robo de los documentos, el comisario solo puso a disposición de la Audiencia Nacional una parte de los mismos.

Fue el conductor de Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos —confidente de la Policía— quién fotocopió los documentos robados y los puso en manos del dispositivo policial de Villarejo. Tanto es así, que las pruebas fueron encontradas en el domicilio del comisario en el momento de su detención.

De esta forma, Villarejo habría puesto a buen recaudo las anotaciones del ex tesorero vinculadas con María Dolores de Cospedal. Pero, también había otros documentos relacionados con la financiación ilegal del PP de Madrid, además de los conocidos Papeles de Rosalía —redactados por la mujer Bárcenas—, que fueron publicados por El Español en 2015 y que desvelaban pagos en negro en la casa del ex presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy.

