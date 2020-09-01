madrid
El comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo, reveló el pasado mes de julio ante el juez que los servicios secretos españoles colocaron un equipo para grabar a los altos cargos políticos que frecuentaban el reservado de un restaurante de Madrid.
Según recoge El País, Villarejo aseguró también ante el juez que está recibiendo visitas en la prisión que le ofrecen un pacto para que colabore y cuente lo que sabe sobre los negocios del rey emérito y dé información sobre sus reuniones con la actual fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado.
"Estoy recibiendo bastantes visitas para que no hable de las grabaciones que se hicieron en esos reservados y para que insista en que, cuanto más implique a la fiscal general, mejor me irá, y que cuanto más implique a la Corona, mejor me irá; y no he aceptado ninguna presión de este tipo y por eso sigo aquí [en la cárcel]", declaró el comisario jubilado.
Fuentes del entorno próximo a Villarejo aseguran que el comisario jubilado asegura que prefiere "pudrirse en la cárcel" antes que "traicionar a la Corona". Además, ha afirmado que tiene intención de entregar información nueva al juez Manuel García-Castellón para autoincriminarse.
