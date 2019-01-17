El rey Juan Carlos aparece como uno de los objetivos incluidos en un primer documento que preparó el equipo del excomisario José Manuel Villarejo para los directivos del BBVA. El banco contrató los servicios del policía para que realizara informes sobre determinadas personas que, consideraban, podían ayudar en el intento de hacerse con el poder del banco a través de la constructora Sacyr.
Según una información publicada este jueves por el digital Moncloa.com, en ese documento que listaba una serie de personas de la vida pública, de la empresa y del periodismo, se incluía el de Juan Carlos de Borbón como uno de los objetivos principales.
La nota publicada por Moncloa.com incluye también los nombres del presidente de Sacyr, Luis del Rivero, el exministro Miguel Sebastián, el que fuera presidente del Banco Santander, Emilio Botín, el expresidente del Gobierno Felipe González y el que fuera presidente del BBVA Emilio Ybarra. En la lista aparece también el nombre del colaborador de 'Público', el periodista Juan Carlos Escudier.
Ahora que sé que me ha investigado Villarejo, me puedo morir tranquilo. pic.twitter.com/8x6TOQBleA— Juan Carlos Escudier (@JCEscudier) 17 de enero de 2019
El expresidente de BBVA Francisco González habría utilizado al comisario Villarejo para tener acceso en tiempo real a las llamadas telefónicas que se cruzaron en plena operación de asalto al banco los principales promotores de la maniobra, el entonces presidente de Sacyr, Luis del Rivero, el industrial Juan Abelló y el jefe de la Oficina Económica de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Miguel Sebastián. Los informes destacan que el rey debía ser objeto de investigación debido a la buena relación del monarca con Juan Abelló, que podría facilitar ese cambio de manos en BBVA.
