El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha ampliado la investigación por la operación Kitchen, diseñada para sustraer documentación al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, con la citación como investigados de distintos subordinados directos del que fuera director Adjunto de la Policía Eugenio Pino, así como del que fue jefe de Asuntos Internos, el comisario Marcelino Martín-Blas.
La nueva batería de citaciones de miembros de la estructura policial creada en la Dirección Adjunta Operativa (DAO) de la Policía durante el primer Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, siendo ministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz, arranca este jueves con la comparecencia como testigos de Enrique Barón, excomisario general de Información, y Manuel Morocho, inspector de la Policía encargado en origen de investigar el caso Gürtel y la caja B del PP que controlaba Bárcenas.
Ambos ocupaban puestos de responsabilidad en la Policía bajo mando de Eugenio Pino, que ya está investigado en la causa igual que el ex responsable de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo (UCAO) Enrique García Castaño, por su posible implicación en esa operación costeada con fondos reservados, no judicializada, que habría tenido por objeto sustraer documentación del PP a Bárcenas y en la que habría participado el comisario jubilado y en prisión provisional José Manuel Villarejo.
A la lista de investigados en esta pieza secreta de la causa se suman ahora los inspectores jefe José Ángel Fuentes Gago y Bonifacio Díaz Sevillano, ambos adjuntos a la DAO de Eugenio Pino; y el ex comisario jefe de la Unidad de Asuntos Internos Marcelino Martín-Blas, enfrentado públicamente con Villarejo, tal y como ha avanzado eldiario.es y ha confirmado Europa Press en fuentes jurídicas.
Pero además, el juez ha citado como investigado al que era jefe Seguimientos de la UCAO en 2013, cuando comenzó el despliegue de la operación Kitchen, y que trabajaba directamente para Enrique García Castaño.
Ya en calidad de testigos, además de Barón, Morocho y el propio Bárcenas, que prestarán declaración este jueves en la Audiencia Nacional, el juez ha citado a otros dos subalternos de Pino, los dos comisarios que ejercían de secretarios generales de la DAO entre 2013 y 2015.
Asimismo, citará también como testigo a Miguel Ángel Bayo, un facultativo adscrito a la Policía al que fuentes de la investigación señalan por ser el encargado de recoger y gestionar los fondos reservados para la Dirección Adjunta Operativa, fondos estos en el punto de mira porque se utilizaron para pagar como confidente al chófer de la familia Bárcenas a fin de que le sustrajese documentación.
