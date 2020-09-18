Estás leyendo: El PP abrirá un expediente informativo al exministro Jorge Fernández tras ser citado como imputado en el 'caso Kitchen'

Cloacas del Estado El PP abrirá un expediente informativo al exministro Jorge Fernández tras ser citado como imputado en el 'caso Kitchen'

El ministro de Interior en el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy está citado a declarar el 30 de octubre en calidad de investigado.

18/09/2020.- Fotografía de archivo del 18 de octubre de 2016 del exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz. / EFE - J.J. Guillén
madrid

europa press

El PP abrirá expediente informativo al exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz tras ser imputado en el caso Kitchen sobre el supuesto espionaje al extesorero del Partido Popular, Luis Bárcenas, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la dirección nacional de la formación.

Este viernes el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha acordado citar como imputado, a petición de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción y dentro de la pieza Kitchen del caso Tándem, a Fernández Díaz, que fue ministro de Interior en el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy.

En concreto, se le ha citado a declarar el próximo 30 de octubre en calidad de investigado y le interrogará en el marco de la pieza que investiga el operativo que se habría sufragado con fondos reservados y cuyo objetivo era sustraer información sensible del PP al que fuera su tesorero Luis Bárcenas con el objetivo de ocultársela a la justicia.

Ante esta decisión del juez, la dirección nacional del PP ha anunciado que, "siguiendo lo que establecen" los Estatutos, "se abrirá expediente informativo a Jorge Fernández, según han indicado fuentes de la formación.

