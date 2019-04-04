Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Las cloacas de Interior Las cloacas contra Podemos, en el programa de radio 'Carne Cruda'

El espacio presentado y dirigido por Javier Gallego se adentra en las cloacas del Estado para analizar los últimos escándalos de la policía política usada al servicio del Gobierno contra la formación morada.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Javier Gallego 'Crudo', presenta y dirige el programa 'Carne Cruda'.

Javier Gallego "Crudo", presenta y dirige el programa 'Carne Cruda'.

El programa radiofónico 'Carne Cruda' se adentra en las cloacas del Estado para analizar los últimos escándalos de la policía política supuestamente usada al servicio del Gobierno en contra de Podemos.

El espacio presentado y dirigido por Javier Gallego cuenta con una entrevista a Gloria Elizo, abogada y diputada de la formación morada, y los análisis de Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de Público, Pedro Águeda, periodista y especialista en Tribunales en El Diario y Antonio Maestre, periodista en La Marea.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad