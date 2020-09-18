Estás leyendo: "Todos los caminos de la corrupción conducen a Génova 13": las reacciones a la imputación de Fernández Díaz

Cloacas del Estado "Todos los caminos de la corrupción conducen a Génova 13": las reacciones a la imputación de Fernández Díaz

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, denuncia que "la cloaca que organizó el PP en Interior es una de las mayores vergüenzas de la democracia".

10/10/2019.- El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy (i) conversa con el exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz (d) durante la presentación de su libro "Cada día tiene su afán". / EFE - JAVIER LIZÓN
El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy (i) conversa con el exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz (d) durante la presentación de su libro en una imagen de archivo. / EFE - JAVIER LIZÓN

madrid

público / agencias

"Al final todos los caminos de la corrupción conducen a Génova 13", así ha reaccionado el PSOE a la imputación del exministro del Interior en el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, Jorge Fernández Díaz, por el caso Kitchen.

El PSOE ha pedido explicaciones al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, porque "entonces y ahora" tenía un "cargo de responsabilidad" en el partido. "La corrupción del PP es pasada, presente y futuro", han asegurado a EFE fuentes de la dirección del PSOE, que han insistido en que Casado no puede utilizar como excusa que Fernández Díaz no ocupa en la actualidad ningún cargo en su formación o que cuando ocurrieron los supuestos hechos investigados, él solo era un diputado por Ávila.

Por su parte, el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, denuncia que "la cloaca que organizó el PP en Interior es una de las mayores vergüenzas de la democracia".

"La clave fundamental de la acción corrupta de la derecha en el Gobierno ha sido el uso ilegítimo de los aparatos de Estado para proteger a delincuentes y perseguir a adversarios políticos", ha añadido.

Por su parte, el líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, asegura también a través de Twitter que "no es un problema de peleas entre partidos, es un problema de podredumbre en las instituciones".

Por su parte, el presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha afirmado durante una rueda de prensa que "cualquier militante o exdirigente del Partido Popular irá a declarar" si es llamado, pues defiende "el Estado de Derecho".

"No vamos a criticar esta decisión judicial, ni vamos a decir que es una persecución de fiscales y de jueces hacia un partido político. Eso ya se lo dejamos a partidos que están en el Gobierno", ha añadido. El PP ha anunciado que abrirá un expediente informativo al exministro, que está citado a declarar el próximo 30 de octubre.

