Cloacas del Estado Villarejo reconoce en una conversación que el Gobierno de Rajoy buscaba información comprometedora de líderes catalanes

En una conversación a la que ha tenido acceso 'La Vanguardia', Villarejo explica a un socio "que gracias a la operación Catalunya el tema de los catalinos no se ha ido de las manos todavía".

El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo | EFE

Jose Manuel Villarejo, excomisario encarcelado, reconoce en una conversación que la Operación Catalunya, orquestada desde el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy para buscar información comprometida sobre líderes catalanes nacionalistas e independentistas, existió y es algo más que un simple rumor. 

El mensaje en cuestión fue enviado, según avanza el periódico, tras la publicación en exclusiva de Público de que Alicia Sánchez-Camacho, por aquel entonces líder del PP en Catalunya, era la impulsora principal de la operación

En una conversación a la que ha tenido acceso La Vanguardia, fechada el 14 de febrero del 2017, Villarejo explica a un socio "que gracias a la operación Catalunya el tema de los catalinos no se ha ido de las manos todavía", asegura el medio.

Esta operación habría tenido consecuencias internas dentro del Partido Popular, como la ruptura entre Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y María Dolores de Cospedal, con diferencias de opiniones sobre las consecuencias de este tipo de actividades. 

En la conversación publicada por La Vanguardia, Villarejo asegura a su interlocutor que la entonces vicepresidenta del gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, culpaba a Cospedal de haber empeorado las cosas en Catalunya al haber montado esa operación parapolicial. 

