La operación Kitchen, montada en 2013 por el Ministerio del Interior de Jorge Fernández Díaz para espiar robar documentación comprometedora del PP a su extesorero Luis Bárcenas comienza a cobrarse sus primeras víctimas: según informa eldiario.es, el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón ha decidido investigar al que entonces era el Director Adjunto de la Policía Nacional, Eugenio Pino, responsable de la Policía patriótica cuando Jorge Fernández Díaz era ministro del Interior.
La imputación de Pino coincide con el nuevo impulso que el juez García Castellón quiere darle a la operación Kitchen: a lo largo de esta semana recién estrenada, el juez va a llamar a declarar a los primeros investigados, empezando por el chófer del ex tesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos, que ya está en la sede de la Audiencia para declararar sobre el operativo policial por el que cobró de fondos reservados para sustraer documentación sensible que su jefe se habría llevado del partido.
Pero el chófer no será el único en declarar: esta es la séptima pieza del caso Tándem, que investiga las actividades presuntamente ilícitas del comisario jubilado y en prisión provisional José Manuel Villarejo, y en particular, ese despliegue desarrollado a partir de 2013 en el que habría participado junto al comisario Enrique García Castaño y bajo mando del entonces Director Adjunto Operativo de la Policía Nacional Eugenio Pino, para conseguir papeles de Bárcenas sin supervisión judicial.
Los tres policías serán llamados a declarar como investigados esta semana, en línea con la lista de imputaciones que Fiscalía Anticorrupción solicitó al juzgado para este caso el pasado mes de diciembre y en la que también constaba el inspector jefe de la Policía Nacional Andrés Gómez Gordo, que ocupó un cargo de responsabilidad en el Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha con María Dolores de Cospedal.
Figuran, asimismo, el propio Luis Bárcenas y su esposa, Rosalía Iglesias, en tanto que testigos por haber padecido aquel supuesto robo de documentos. Ambos ya prestaron declaración sobre este asunto, igual que Sergio Ríos, ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional que investiga la presunta financiación irregular del PP, José de la Mata, que está interesado en saber si los papeles sustraídos al ex tesorero son relevantes para esa causa.
