Una sentencia de 1990 demuestra que el excomisario trabajó con la secta para presionar a clientes que no querían colaborar plenamente con ellos.

El excomisario Villarejo durante la entrevista en 'Salvados'.

Una sentencia de 1990 de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid involucraba a José Manuel Villarejo en un caso de manipulación de pruebas para la Iglesia de la Cienciología.

El excomisario estuvo involucrado en un caso de coacción y manipulación de pruebas para "sacar de circulación" a una persona incómoda para la Cienciología, informa La Vanguardia.

El caso, que podía haber destapado las malas prácticas de Villarejo, fue solventado gracias a sus apoyos en la Dirección General de la Policía, según el diario catalán.

Pedro Lerma era un hombre que empezó a colaborar a través de un proyecto de ayuda a la desintoxicación con una empresa que más tarde se supo ligada a la Cienciología. Cuando se quiso desvincular del proyecto, Villarejo empezó a presionarle para que dejase el proyecto en manos de alguien dispuesto a colaborar con la secta.

