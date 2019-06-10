Público
CNI El director del CNI cesa el 5 de julio y el Gobierno no puede nombrar sustituto al estar en funciones

El mandato cumple tras diez años al frente del centro de inteligencia y el general, por lo que quedará en manos de su secretaria general, Paz Esteban. El nuevo director no podrá ser nombrado por Consejo de Ministros hasta la toma de posesión de un nuevo Ejecutivo.

El director del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), el general Félix Sanz Roldán. EFE/Ismael Herrero

El director del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), Félix Sanz Roldán, finalizará su mandato el próximo día 5 de julio sin que el Gobierno pueda nombrar a su sustituto por estar en funciones desde la celebración de las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, según han explicado a Europa Press fuentes gubernamentales.

El general Sanz Roldán fue nombrado director del CNI, con rango de secretario de Estado, en julio de 2009 por el Gobierno del socialista José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Cinco años después, en 2014, fue renovado en el cargo ya con el líder conservador Mariano Rajoy en el Palacio de la Moncloa.

Este mandato vence el próximo 5 de julio después de diez años al frente del centro de inteligencia y el general Sanz Roldán, de 74 años, no puede continuar de forma interina en el cargo hasta que sea nombrado su sustituto, según la ley que regula el organismo.

Con ello, el CNI quedará en manos de su secretaria general, Paz Esteban, número dos de Sanz Roldán desde junio de 2017. El nuevo director no podrá ser nombrado por Consejo de Ministros hasta la toma de posesión de un nuevo Ejecutivo.

El Gobierno no puede nombrar ni cesar

La ley de Gobierno establece que un Ejecutivo en funciones limitará su gestión "al despacho ordinario de los asuntos públicos, absteniéndose de adoptar, salvo casos de urgencia debidamente acreditados o por razones de interés general cuya acreditación expresa así lo justifique, cualesquiera otras medidas".

Esto implica que el actual equipo de Pedro Sánchez no puede nombrar ni cesar altos cargos, lo que afecta tanto al director del CNI como a otros puestos pendientes. Por ejemplo, el Ministerio de Política Territorial se encuentra adscrito al responsable de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación, Luis Planas, desde que Meritxell Batet fuera elegida presidenta del Congreso el pasado 21 de mayo.

