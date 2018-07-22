Público
Catalunya Un coche arrolla en la plaza peatonal de Vic las cruces en apoyo a los presos del 'procés'

La alcaldesa de la localidad, Anna Erra, ha condenado el ataque en su cuenta de Twitter junto a un vídeo que muestra lo ocurrido. "Denunciemos enérgicamente este atentado contra la libertad de expresión", ha expresado.

Un coche arrolla las cruces colocadas en la plaza de la localidad catalana. Twitter / @smileneos

Un coche ha irrumpido este domingo mediodía en la plaza Major de Vic (Barcelona) arrollando varias hileras de cruces amarillas que se plantaron allí el sábado en un acto de apoyo a los presos del procés, derribando decenas de ellas. La Policía Local ha identificado al conductor y ha sido llamado a declarar.

La alcaldesa de Vic, Anna Erra, colgó en su cuenta de Twitter un vídeo que muestra el incidente, en que un coche entra en la plaza, de uso peatonal, y tras recorrer los laterales embistiendo las cruces, acaba huyendo por una calle adyacente. Algunos vecinos que han presenciando el incidente increparon al conductor y dieron patadas al vehículo para detener su marcha, sin lograrlo.

"Denunciemos enérgicamente este atentado contra la libertad de expresión en Vic. No caigamos en sus provocaciones. Seguiremos reclamando nuestra coaccionada libertad de expresión", ha publicado la alcaldesa en su mensaje de Twitter.

Unas 2.500 cruces amarillas fueron colocadas ayer en la plaza Mayor del municipio, centro neurálgico de esta población barcelonesa, en un acto de apoyo a los políticos independentistas.

El acto responde a una iniciativa privada que pretende que las cruces permanezcan plantadas en la plaza hasta esta tarde y prevé que puedan ser apadrinadas por ciudadanos para recoger fondos destinados a la "caja de resistencia" de los políticos del 'procés'.

