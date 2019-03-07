Advirtió a la Generalitat de que el referéndum del 1-O no podría realizarse, de que habría "resistencia" en los colegios electorales, de que podría desatarse "una escalada de violencia". Manuel Castellví, exjefe de la Comisaría General de Información de los Mossos d'Esquadra, ha asegurado este jueves que transmitió al Govern de Carles Puigdemont los peligros que apreciaba en la consulta del 1 de octubre de 2017. Es un espaldarazo a las tesis de la Fiscalía, que trabaja para probar su acusación por un presunto delito de rebelión.
Castellví asegura que Puigdemont rechazó desconvocar, y que él aseguró que obedecerían el auto
En su declaración como testigo ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, responsable de enjuiciar el procés catalán, Castellví ha concretado que el encuentro con el Govern tuvo lugar el 28 de septiembre -mismo día de la polémica Junta de Seguridad-, y que entonces alertó al entonces president Puigdemont, al vicepresident Oriol Junqueras, y al titular de Interior, Joaquim Forn, de que, pese al autoproclamado carácter pacífico de la convocatoria, los servicios de inteligencia no podían descartar que esto desembocase en un escenario de violencia.
No obstante, y según su relato, Puigdemont respondió que el Govern estaba decidido a celebrar el referéndum, porque tenía como aval el "mandato del pueblo". Los Mossos, a su vez, le aseguraron que actuarían "en cumplimiento del auto" que les exigía que impidieran las votaciones, justo lo que desde la Policía y la Guardia Civil les reprochan no haber hecho.
Niega que los Mossos espiaron a Policía o Guardia Civil
Por otra parte, Castellví ha desmentido que los Mossos, como han asegurado dos de los dirigentes del operativo de Policía Nacional y Guardia Civil, vigilaran a los agentes durante el referéndum. El coronel Diego Pérez de los Cobos, coordinador del despliegue policial el 1-O, y el jefe de la Guardia Civil en Catalunya en estas fechas, Ángel Gozalo, han sostenido que sí hubo seguimientos.
Castellví ha reconocido que sí había obligación de informar de las "novedades" en los puntos de votación al Centro de Coordinación Operativa (CECOR), pero ha asegurado que éste es el modo habitual de proceder. Y ha negado que se comprobasen a sabiendas las matrículas de vehículos camuflados de alguno de estos cuerpos: "Que se haga control de matrículas sí, pero si es del CNP [Cuerpo Nacional de Policía] y la Guardia Civil, si lo sabes a priori, no hace falta hacerlo", zanjaba.
