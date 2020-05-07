Estás leyendo: Comisión de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital

En directo Comisión de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital

La ministra de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital, Nadia Calviño, comparece ante su Comisión para para explicar las medidas adoptadas por su Departamento en relación con la crisis ocasionada por la covid-19, a petición propia y de los grupos parlamentarios Popular, VOX, Ciudadanos, Plural y Mixto.

La vicepresidenta de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño. EFE
