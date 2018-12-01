Público
Comisión de la crisis financiera PSOE y PP vetaron la despolitización y la meritocracia en la elección de supervisores

Los dos partidos políticos vetaron con votos en contra y abstenciones que se modificara el modelo de elección de los consejos supervisores del Banco de España para evitar la politización de los cargos.

Edificio del Banco de España en Madrid.

La comisión parlamentaria que investiga la crisis financiera ha rechazado que se cambie la forma de nombrar a los supervisores del sector. El PP y el PSOE vetaron la medida planteada por Ciudadanos que pedía que el nombramiento de los consejos supervisores del Banco España y otros organismos se hiciera por meritocracia. De esta forma, el partido de Albert Rivera buscaba que se despolitizaran los cargos y que "se garantice la competencia de las personas nombradas".

El PSOE, además de Podemos, votó en contra y el PP se abstuvo en la votación, según informa El Mundo. No obstante, la formación de Pablo Casado eliminó del documento que el nombramiento sea por méritos. El PSOE, por su parte, tachó expresamente la parte que hablaba de "evitar la politización".

Asimismo, el grupo socialista rechazó el párrafo que hablaba de que "el sistema de designación directamente por el Gobierno, sin checks and balances de ningún tipo deterioró la dirección de la supervisión, especialmente en lo relativo a las Cajas de Ahorro". De esta forma, el PSOE rechaza que la elección a dedo de gobernadores pueda contribuir a una peor gestión del Banco España.

Podemos, por su parte, tachó una parte del documento que ponía en manifiesto la necesidad de "reforzar los medios, el prestigio y la autoridad de los supervisores independientes" con unos "contrapesos democráticos" que aseguren "su independiencia".

El PP y el PSOE dieron su veto, también, a una parte del documento de la comisión en la que se describía una presunta politización de las cajas. 

