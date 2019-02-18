Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Comisión de Universidades El PSOE impide la comparecencia de Cifuentes y Casado al abstenerse en la Comisión de Universidades

Podemos ha decidido abandonar la comisión de investigación de universidades en la Asamblea de Madrid ya que "ha perdido todo su sentido porque no se investiga a los responsables"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista del pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid, durante el debate sobre el máster de la entonces presidenta Cristina Cifuentes. EFE/Zipi

El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, en el acto de presentación de la candidatura de Juan Espadas a la Alcaldía de Sevilla para las elecciones municipales. EFE/ Raul Caro

El Grupo Parlamentario de Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid ha decidido abandonar la comisión de investigación de universidades después de que en la reunión de la Mesa de esta comisión PP y PSOE se hayan opuesto a que acudan a comparecer el 4 de marzo la expresidenta regional Cristina Cifuentes y el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado.

Así lo ha anunciado el diputado de Podemos Eduardo Rubiño en un vídeo publicado en su cuenta de Twitter donde asegura que se levantan "inmediatamente de esa comisión" que "ha perdido todo su sentido porque no se investiga a los responsables".

"PP y PSOE se han aliado para impedir que vengan Cifuentes y Casado a comparecer"

No obstante, ha aseverado que estarán "encantados" de volver a la comisión en caso de que la Mesa de la Asamblea valore la petición que también le ha hecho la formación morada para que se amplíe el calendario de sesiones y puedan acudir a comparecer Cifuentes y Casado.

"Esto es un momento insólito. PP y PSOE se han aliado para impedir que vengan Cifuentes y Casado a comparecer. Es increíble que el PSOE de Ángel Gabilondo se haya puesto de acuerdo con el PP para impedir que investiguemos a Cifuentes y Casado, de salvarse de los muebles por pura necesidad". ¿O acaso tiene miedo PSOE de que llamemos a (la exministra de Sanidad) Carmen Montón o que se hable de la tesis de (el presidente del Gobierno) Pedro Sánchez?", se ha preguntado Rubiño.

A su juicio, esta es "una comisión para investigar sobre el mayor escándalo de la universidad pública e impiden que comparezcan los auténticos responsables, los que se llevaron los títulos fraudulentos". "Esto es un auténtico paripé y ha perdido su sentido. La han convertido en papel mojado y no nos queda más remedio que acabar con esta farsa", ha lamentado el parlamentario de Podemos.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad